Ferrero: 'Napoli wanted Muriel'

By Football Italia staff

Sampdoria President Massimo Ferrero reveals “Napoli asked me about Luis Muriel” and the Blucerchiati were close to Maurizio Sarri.

The two clubs face off this evening at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

Leonardo Pavoletti arrived from Genoa and could make his debut for the Partenopei this evening, but there was almost a very different scenario.

“It’s true, Napoli asked me about Muriel and we talked it over with (President Aurelio) De Laurentiis,” Ferrero told Il Mattino.

“Unfortunately it’s impossible to do business with Aurelio, because he always wins at the end of the day.

“It’s a pity that the spark was never lit between Manolo Gabbiadini and Napoli, because he could’ve done well here.”

Ferrero also revealed that Sampdoria were in advanced negotiations with current Partenopei boss Sarri.

“I was very close to the Coach, but at that moment he was asking for players that I could not guarantee.”

