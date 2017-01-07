Agent: 'Evra might not leave Juve'

By Football Italia staff

Patrice Evra’s agent leaves the door open between Valencia and Manchester United, but “it’s not certain he will leave Juventus.”

The defender has been left out of the squad for tomorrow night’s Serie A match with Bologna, fuelling reports his exit is imminent.

While Valencia are the favourites, as they are also in advanced negotiations with Juve for Simone Zaza, Evra has also been linked with a return to Old Trafford.

Juvenews.eu contacted Evra’s agent Federico Pastorello to ask if he was indeed wanted by both Valencia and Manchester United?

“We’ll see what happens over the next few days,” was the reply.

Is Evra’s departure from the Bianconeri now to be taken for granted?

“No, I can rule that out. It’s not certain he will leave Juventus.”

Meanwhile, Valencia director of sport Jesus Garcia Pitarch has sensationally resigned, leaving the club in turmoil and potentially changing the negotiations for Zaza and Evra.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.