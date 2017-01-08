Roma want Feghouli discount

By Football Italia staff

Roma agreed terms with Sofiane Feghouli and are trying to whittle down the West Ham United asking price to €8m.

Coach Luciano Spalletti confirmed in Saturday’s Press conference that they were in negotiations with Feghouli and focusing their efforts on the Algeria international winger.

He is seen as the ideal back-up to Mohamed Salah, who is currently on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

According to Il Messaggero newspaper, among other Italian sources, Feghouli has already agreed personal terms and given the go-ahead to the move.

Now Roma are in talks with West Ham to cut down the cost of the operation.

Initially the idea was to sign him on loan with option to buy for €12m, but they are hoping to make it closer to €8m.

While in London, Giallorossi director Ricky Massara is also meeting with Chelsea to ask for Charly Musonda on loan.

Musonda is not part of the Chelsea squad to face Peterborough today in the FA Cup, as if he plays even one minute then he won’t be eligible to join another club, having already been at Real Betis this season.

