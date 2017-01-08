Line-ups: Udinese-Inter

By Football Italia staff

Mauro Icardi leads the way with Ivan Perisic, Antonio Candreva and Ever Banega as Inter try to start 2017 strong away to Udinese.

It kicks off at the Dacia Arena at 11.30 GMT, follow the build-up and action as it happens on our Liveblog.

The Nerazzurri ended 2016 on fine form, settling under Coach Stefano Pioli and climbing up the standings to seventh place, so they can practically taste the European places.

Pioli has a full squad to choose from, because Felipe Melo is in Brazil ahead of his transfer to Palmeiras and Stevan Jovetic is dropped while he works out personal terms with Sevilla.

Ever Banega is chosen instead of Joao Mario, as Candreva and Perisic fan out behind hitman Icardi.

The Argentine is Capocannoniere right now with 14 goals and has a strong history in this fixture.

Gabriel Barbosa is on the bench and looking for more action after he scored in a friendly tournament in Spain over the winter break.

Udinese also improved their form under a new Coach, as Gigi Del Neri has steered them away from the danger zone with three wins and a draw leading up to Christmas.

They’ve made mid-season changes too, as Adalberto Penaranda joined Malaga, while Molla Wague and Emmanuel Badu are on Africa Cup of Nations duty.

Duvan Zapata and Cyril Thereau have really found a rhythm lately and are supported by Rodrigo De Paul with impressive midfielders Sven Kums and Seko Fofana.

This fixture hasn’t seen a share of the spoils since a goalless draw in January 2008, followed by six away wins and two for the hosts.

Last season Inter came away with a 4-0 triumph.

Udinese: Karnezis; Widmer, Danilo, Felipe, Samir; Fofana, Kums, Jankto; De Paul, Duvan Zapata, Thereau

Udinese bench: Scuffet, Perisan, Angella, Perica, Matos, Hallfredsson, Faraoni, Adnan, Bovolon, Magnino, Heurtaux, Ewandro

Inter: Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, Miranda, Murillo, Ansaldi; Brozovic, Kondogbia; Candreva, Banega, Perisic; Icardi

Inter bench: Carrizo, Andreolli, Joao Mario, Palacio, Biabiany, Ranocchia, Santon, Eder, Gnoukouri, Nagatomo, Gabriel Barbosa

