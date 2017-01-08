Gasperini lauds Atalanta performance

By Football Italia staff

Gian Piero Gasperini was full of praise for his Atalanta players after they swept aside Chievo.

La Dea continued their excellent Serie A season with a 4-1 victory at the Bentegodi, thanks to two goals by Alejandro Gomez and one each from Andrea Conti and Remo Freuler.

The result means Atalanta temporarily move fifth and keep pace with the likes of Lazio, Roma and Napoli in the race for Champions League qualification.

"Today I am very happy," Gasperini said at his post-match Press conference. "It was the last match in the first half of the season and we wanted to end it well.

"It was an excellent performance, my players were great. There is a great group here, the players who went onto the pitch interpreted the match very well."

The experienced Coach then admitted that while Atalanta will miss the outgoing Roberto Gagliardini, who is set for Inter, the offer from the Nerazzurri was too good to turn down.

"Gagliardini is with Inter now, the intention was not to sell anyone until June. The offer that came in was impossible to refuse.

"The club has the oppotunity to plan its future in the best possible way, let's see what happens in the coming days."

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.