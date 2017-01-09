Palermo sign new No 9

By Football Italia staff

Palermo have completed the signing of striker Stefan Silva from Swedish side Sundsvall on a four-and-a-half year contract.

Silva, who scored seven goals in 30 appearances for Sundsvall in the Swedish top flight last season, will also wear the No 9 shirt at Renzo Barbera.

A Swede of Chilean descent, the 26-year-old’s arrival comes amidst the Rosanero’s drawn-out pursuit of a new forward.

Image courtesy palermocalcio.it

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.