NEWS
Monday January 9 2017
Palermo sign new No 9
By Football Italia staff

Palermo have completed the signing of striker Stefan Silva from Swedish side Sundsvall on a four-and-a-half year contract.

Silva, who scored seven goals in 30 appearances for Sundsvall in the Swedish top flight last season, will also wear the No 9 shirt at Renzo Barbera.

A Swede of Chilean descent, the 26-year-old’s arrival comes amidst the Rosanero’s drawn-out pursuit of a new forward.

Image courtesy palermocalcio.it

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies