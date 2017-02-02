NEWS
Thursday February 2 2017
Juventus top Euro 2016 earners
By Football Italia staff

Juventus received more UEFA contributions for players on international duty at Euro 2016 than any other club.

The revenue of €150m was split between 641 European clubs from 54 national associations.

Serie A champions Juventus had more players at the tournament than any other club on the continent.

They therefore earned €3.484m from the ECA.

Roma were the only other Italian side in the top 10, sitting in ninth place with €2.124m.

Liverpool came in second followed by Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid, Arsenal and Barcelona.

“It is important and fair to recognise and reward the clubs for the release of their players,” said ECA Chairman Karl-Heinz Rummenigge.

In qualifying, each club that releases a player to the national team for is entitled to receive a fixed amount per player, per match.

For the final Euro 2016 tournament, clubs receive a fixed amount per player, per day. 

