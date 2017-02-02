Simoni: 'Inter will trouble Juventus'

By Football Italia staff

Gigi Simoni is “not so sure” Juventus are the favourites against Inter this weekend. “I expect it to be a really entertaining game.”

It kicks off on Sunday at 19.45 GMT, click here for a match preview.

“I expect it to be a really entertaining game,” former Inter Coach Simoni told Juvenews.eu.

“If until very recently Juventus were considered the favourites, I’m not so sure that’s the case anymore. Inter are doing well and I think they can get a result in Turin, as Stefano Pioli has given the side a soul and an identity.”

Yet the Nerazzurri beat Juve in a surprise 2-1 result earlier this season, the only high point of Frank de Boer’s reign.

“It wasn’t only De Boer’s fault, of course, but Pioli is one of us with the mentality of Italian football and a side that plays to get the result. That is our tradition,” noted Simoni.

“Juventus are objectively superior to Inter, but the Nerazzurri have already won this season and can do very well, causing the Bianconeri a lot of problems.

“Juve are a little inferior to their previous campaigns, so this is an uncertain match and Inter can harbour ambitions going in.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.