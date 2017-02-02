Widmer makes Udinese comeback

By Football Italia staff

Udinese defender Silvan Widmer made his comeback after an operation for head trauma and is “regaining my confidence.”

The Swiss international has been out of action for almost a month following an accidental knock to the head in the defeat to Inter.

It left him needing surgery for an infraction and he made his return today in a friendly, playing 45 minutes wearing a new protective mask.

“I am regaining my confidence after the injury and the mask does not irritate me,” Widmer told reporters.

This weekend he hopes to feature when Udinese take on Chievo in Serie A.

“They are a tough squad who allow their opponents very little. Our fans will be fundamental when playing away from home. We’re on the same points as Chievo and will give 100 per cent to win.”

Image via @udinese_1896

