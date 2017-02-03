EDF 'embodies Sassuolo spirit'

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo director general Giovanni Carnevali believes that Coach Eusebio Di Francesco 'embodies the spirit' of the club.

The former Roma player has overseen the rise of the Neroverdi from Serie B to the Europa League since his appointment in 2012.

"Di Francesco is our difference-maker, he’s the right man in the right place," Carnevali told Corriere dello Sport.

"The Coach is great for the club and embodies the spirit of Sassuolo, in both his way of being and his football philosophy.

We know that one day could leave our bench, although he has been there since 2012, but he has signed a contract until 2019 and the project of President [Giorgio] Squinzi has convinced him.

The club official then went on to discuss forward Domenico Berardi, who is constantly subject to speculation of a big-money move away.

"In staying at Sassuolo Berardi has committed an act of humility and intelligence.

"He decided to stay and to continue to grow, here is the perfect setting for him.

"He started the season by scoring a lot but then had a bad injury.

"Now he’s returning step by step to the highest level, but do not forget that he’s only 22."

