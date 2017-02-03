Cuadrado: 'I enjoy new Juve system'

By Football Italia staff

Juan Cuadrado admits he 'likes' Coach Massimilano Allegri's new attacking 4-2-3-1 formation, but 'what counts' is team spirit.

The former Fiorentina winger has found more playing time under the new system, but where is he up to personally?

"The time now is to mature, I have to play easier," Cuadrado continued after having discussed his happy outlook in La Repubblica.

"Allegri has insisted so much on this concept but the truth is that all the Coaches have told me this since I set foot in Italy, beginning with [Pasquale] Marino. He said ‘Juan, do the simple things’.

"But Allegri does not want me to lose my instinct. I have to handle this with intelligence, rather than over-thinking. To learn that it is important to be in our own half and it is important to be in the other. I apply this because I want to win a lot.

"Do I make my teammates laugh with singing and dancing? No, now the official DJ is Dani Alves.

"It was when we had [Paul] Pogba that we were studying music, dances, and celebrations. Paul and I were very good friends, we we often hear from each other.

"I am organising a friendly match between his friends and mine for this summer in Medellin, obviously for my foundation. Thanks to God, sooner or later we will do it."

How does Cuadrado feel about the new all-attacking 4-2-3-1 for Juventus?

"I like it more, but what counts is the attitude, the anger, and the team spirit. [Gonzalo] Higuain chasing down an opponent is a contagious example.

"What do I see in my future? My future is here now, it’s to win many things, then what follows only God knows.

"What will I be afterwards? Ah, I have already decided: I will teach life to my children, to the Foundation.

"When I stop, I will go back to Medellin and I dedicate myself full-time to them."

