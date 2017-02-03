‘Sassuolo rejected big Defrel bid’

By Football Italia staff

Sassuolo general manager Giovanni Carnevali claims the Neroverdi “have just rejected €30m” from an unnamed club for striker Gregoire Defrel.

Roma are thought to be the club Carnevali was referring to in bidding for Defrel, although the executive made it clear Sassuolo were in no need to raise funds.

“We’ve just refused €30m for Defrel,” he told Corriere dello Sport.

“It means that we’re on the right track, with sound management of our budget, investment in Italian youth and the development of players like Vrsaljko and Sansone.

“We sold them to Atletico Madrid and Villarreal, deals that were made possible because of our sixth place last year, the Europa League and our image of a modern club, a European-grade stadium, the Coach’s ability and the calibre of players that have helped us to gain credibility.”

