Official: Udinese sign Barak

By Football Italia staff

Udinese have officially signed creative midfielder Antonin Barak from Slavia Prague for next season.

The club released a statement confirming the deal has been struck, but he will remain in Prague for the rest of the current campaign.

He is a Czech Republic international and scored on his senior debut, a 1-1 draw with Denmark in November.

So far this season Barak has scored four goals with four assists in 20 competitive games for Slavia Prague.

Image via udinese.it

