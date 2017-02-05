Martusciello wants Empoli response

By Football Italia staff

Giovanni Martusciello expects a reaction from Empoli when they play host to Torino this afternoon.

The Azzurri were hammered 4-1 by Crotone in their last Serie A encounter, a result which cut their advantage over the Pitagorici to eight points in the battle to avoid relegation.

"I expect a big response from the team, after what happened against Crotone," Martusciello told his pre-match Press conference.

"You get results through everyone working - nobody wins by themselves. We need to approach the second half of the season without looking at the table."

The 45-year-old then revealed his new signings have settled in well at the club, including midfielder Omar El Kaddouri.

"The transfer market has had a positive effect this week. The team has taken in the new arrivals well, whereas last week we were affected by rumours, which influenced the result.

"El Kaddouri? He has taken the place left by Riccardo Saponara. First impressions are good and I think he is ready.

"He has character, knows how to work for the team and was the best option available."

