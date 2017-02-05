'Cagliari need more away points'

By Football Italia staff

Cagliari Coach Massimo Rastelli says his side need to start picking up more away points as they prepare to face Atalanta.

The Sardinians are relatively comfortable in their first season back in Serie A, sitting 14 points clear of the relagation zone.

Although their home record this campaign has been as good as Milan's, away from home they have lost on nine out of 11 occasions - a record Rastelli believes must change.

"We need to return from Bergamo with a positive result and we can do it," Rastelli told a Press conference.

"We need to start getting points away from home because in the second half of the season we have difficult games at home."

Rastelli then bemoaned his side's injury list, with five players missing for the trip to face Gian Piero Gasperini's team.

"We are not at our best and I'm sorry about that but we have trained well.

Ibarbo will not be there. Without Melchiori, we miss a player of his characteristics. I am hoping for a reduction in Joao Mario's suspension.

"The transfer market? For us, the best reinforcements are the injured players who are recovering."

