EDF: 'Anyone happy can change job'

By Football Italia staff

Eusebio Di Francesco warns that anyone at Sassuolo satisfied with the team's current position should change jobs.

The Neroverdi, despite an injury-ravaged season and their participation in the Europa League, currently sit 11 points clear of the relegation zone.

However, when asked whether his team's season is already effectively over, the 47-year-old said there is no room for complacency and targeted a top half finish.

"We cannot be happy, whoever is happy needs to change their job and cannot work with me," Di Francesco told reporters. "We have 24 points and we can't be satisfied.

"The teams behind us can always be revived and we need to be careful. We have the capability to get into the top half of the table and we need to improve."

The Coach then stressed the need for his side to be ruthless in today's away match against Genoa.

"We have worked well this week. It hadn't happened for a long time due to the absences and our frenzy to get points.

"Genoa are a good team and we will need to have conviction, ruthlessness and the desire to hurt the opposition that was maybe missing a little against Juventus."

