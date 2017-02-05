Galliani: 'Milan can't spend money'

By Football Italia staff

Milan CEO Adriano Galliani admits Martin Caceres “considered our proposal insufficient” and he is not allowed to spend any money.

The Rossoneri host Sampdoria in the early Serie A kick-off, follow all the action as it happens on the Liveblog.

“The results aren’t coming at the moment, but it’s difficult to explain, because analysing all the fitness stats Milan are doing better now,” the CEO told Mediaset Premium.

This week Uruguay international Caceres underwent an extensive medical, but it was confirmed today that he rejected their contract.

“Caceres thought about it. We proposed an offer he considered to be insufficient. He passed all the medicals, but we could not agree personal terms.

“I wish him the best in finding another club. I thought he could be useful for us, because he can play on the right, the left and in the middle of defence. We’ll wait for Luca Antonelli and Mattia De Sciglio to recover. The transfer market is closed.”

Milan did bring in Gerard Deulofeu and Lucas Ocampos on loan from Everton and Genoa respectively, but the delays in completing a Chinese takeover have left the club with no spending money.

“I am forced to only sign players on loan or at zero cost, those are the limitations set on me. Anyone is capable of signing a top player, but you need certain funds.

“I tried to identify those players who were very good, but did not fulfil their early potential. Ocampos was considered the best Under-18 in the world when Monaco got him and Deulofeu at Barcelona was the brightest talent from their cantera academy.

“Anyone who had that potential can still fulfil it. Once we used to buy the best in the world, but things have changed.”

