Pioli: 'Inter denied two penalties'

By Football Italia staff

Stefano Pioli blamed the referee after Inter were beaten 1-0 by Juventus. “There were two penalties for us and we played on level terms.”

The game was decided by a Juan Cuadrado screamer on the stroke of half-time, though Samir Handanovic palmed efforts on to the bar from Paulo Dybala and Miralem Pjanic.

Inter also had penalty appeals for a Giorgio Chiellini tussle with Mauro Icardi and Mario Mandzukic tackle, also on Icardi.

“I got angry on the goal, before the corner, because we didn’t take the positions that we should’ve done and Cuadrado had been threatening to do that for a while,” the Coach told Sky Sport Italia and Mediaset Premium.

“In the first half there were some decisions in the Juventus area that penalised us. We created the right opportunities, there were two penalties for us in the first half, with the additional referee just 23 centimetres away.

“There was some tension at the final whistle, certainly, because of the Perisic red card, but also the two penalties in the first half.

“We played on level terms with Juventus and created the chances, but the incidents did not favour us. The images are clear, Mandzukic’s tackle was a penalty and it should’ve been awarded.

“I used to be a defender, so I can tell Chiellini lost his man and lifted his elbow on Icardi. That’s the regret, that we lost because of a distraction on their goal and for mistakes that were not our own. These were important incidents and all those decisions went one way.

“It was an entertaining game with two teams who fought hard and gave their all. It’s not easy to score against Juventus and we had situations where we didn’t make the right decisions.

“We respected Juventus in every area. I moved D’Ambrosio from one flank to the other, as he seemed in the best shape to counter Cuadrado, while I put Murillo in Mandzukic’s zone because of their physical strength.”

Why did Pioli introduce Geoffrey Kondogbia for Marcelo Brozovic?

“Brozovic got irritated after a tackle and Juve were gaining a certain advantage in that position, so I preferred Kondogbia to Ever Banega. Marcelo is very passionate and instinctive, so I know what he’s like, it’s not an issue.”

Inter had won nine consecutive matches in all competition, but lost twice this week, as they also fell 2-1 at home to Lazio in the Coppa Italia quarter-final on Tuesday.

“To become a really great team we need to take care of all the little details. This performance proved to us that we are a good side and we’re on the right track.”

