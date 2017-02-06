Fresh Bacca-Montella spat

By Football Italia staff

Milan striker Carlos Bacca and his Coach Vincenzo Montella are said to have endured a fresh spat over substitutions.

The pair have been involved in a series of disputes this season over playing time, with the Colombian repeatedly unhappy at being benched.

After a third consecutive Serie A defeat against Sampdoria on Sunday, Gazzetta dello Sport reports that Bacca was furious when replaced by Gianluca Lapadula with just over 15 minutes remaining.

Also booked for dissent during the match, the Colombian was seen to mouth ‘why always me?’ after he had been brought off.

"I didn’t notice anything, but if players who are substituted are unhappy, it’s probably with themselves, not with the Coach. You’d have to ask Carlos who he was annoyed with," Montella told the Press after the match.

Bacca has registered eight goals in 16 starting appearances for the Rossoneri this term, and has been constantly linked with a move away from the club.

