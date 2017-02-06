NEWS
Monday February 6 2017
Florenzi targets EL return
By Football Italia staff

Reports say that Roma are targeting an Europa League return for Alessandro Florenzi, less than four months after rupturing his ACL.

The Italian international was stretchered off during the Giallorossi’s win over Sassuolo at the end of October, but reports say that he is nearing a return.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Florenzi may play a part in Roma Primavera’s fixture against Crotone on February 18th, and the club are targeting a full return for the player in their Europa League fixture against Villarreal on Feb 23rd.

Operated on by the same surgeon, Napoli striker Arkadiusz Milik made a return to the bench on Saturday after four months, having suffered the equivalent ACL injury as Florenzi.

