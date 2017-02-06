NEWS
Monday February 6 2017
Tavecchio hails ‘beautiful’ derby
By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio hailed Sunday’s Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Inter as “a beautiful advert” that “gave prestige to our League”.

A very fiery encounter was witnessed in Turin, which was won by Juan Cuadrado’s wonder strike on the stroke of half-time.

Consequently, Tavecchio preferred to focus on the quality of football delivered by both teams as opposed to the off-ball histrionics.

“It was a beautiful advert for football, which gave prestige to our League,” he told Premium Sport.

