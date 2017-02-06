Tavecchio hails ‘beautiful’ derby

By Football Italia staff

FIGC President Carlo Tavecchio hailed Sunday’s Derby d’Italia between Juventus and Inter as “a beautiful advert” that “gave prestige to our League”.

A very fiery encounter was witnessed in Turin, which was won by Juan Cuadrado’s wonder strike on the stroke of half-time.

Consequently, Tavecchio preferred to focus on the quality of football delivered by both teams as opposed to the off-ball histrionics.

“It was a beautiful advert for football, which gave prestige to our League,” he told Premium Sport.

