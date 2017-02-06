NEWS
Monday February 6 2017
‘Leicester still behind Ranieri’
By Football Italia staff

Leicester City winger Demarai Gray insists Claudio Ranieri still has the backing of the beleaguered English champions.

Ranieri miraculously masterminded Leicester to Premier League glory last season, but a shocking title defence has left them in a relegation battle, amidst reports the Italian Coach has lost the Foxes’ dressing room.

Nonetheless, Gray is quoted as telling the Press Association: “We're all together, we're all behind each other. We have to back each other in the changing room.

“We'll stay together, get back on the training ground, work on what we need to and keep doing our best on the weekends.”

