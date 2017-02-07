Roma hold stadium summit

By Football Italia staff

Roma will hold a meeting with government officials today, as they look to have barriers removed from Stadio Olimpico.

Since the start of last season, plexiglass barriers have bisected both the Curva Sud and Lazio’s Curva Nord.

As a result, ultras from both clubs have been boycotting the stadium, despite pleas to return.

Now Gazzetta dello Sport reports that a meeting will be held today between Giallorossi directors Mauro Baldissoni and Umberto Gandini, and minister of sport Luca Lotti and minister of the interior Marco Minniti.

The aim is to secure the removal of the barriers, thus allowing the fans to return to the stadium.

