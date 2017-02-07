Milan shareholders meeting imminent

By Football Italia staff

Reports suggest that this week will see the announcement of the shareholders’ meeting to sell Milan.

Chinese consortium Sino-Europe Sports has agreed to buy the Rossoneri from current holding company Fininvest, with the deadline set for March 3.

The Rossoneri are 99.93 per cent owned by Fininvest, which is run by the Berlusconi family, but there are formalities to be completed before a sale can be officially agreed.

One of those is that a shareholders’ meeting must be convened for an official resolution to sell the shares.

According to Corriere della Sera, that meeting will be announced this week, with the date set for late February.

