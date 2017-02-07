Freitas: 'Babacar's big chance'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Carlos Freitas gives Khouma Babacar “an important opportunity” to prove himself against Roma tonight.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“It’ll be a difficult game against a competitive side with many champions and a great Coach, but we want to play in our style to get the three points,” the Viola director told Mediaset Premium.

“Nikola Kalinic has a slight injury and we preferred not to risk him. It’s not a mystery. We’ve got Babacar, who has an important opportunity this evening.”

Freitas was also asked about Gonzalo Rodriguez’s agent claiming the club was “not interested” in offering a new contract.

“We do not comment publicly on what agents say. These things are done in private.”

