NEWS
Tuesday February 7 2017
Freitas: 'Babacar's big chance'
By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director Carlos Freitas gives Khouma Babacar “an important opportunity” to prove himself against Roma tonight.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“It’ll be a difficult game against a competitive side with many champions and a great Coach, but we want to play in our style to get the three points,” the Viola director told Mediaset Premium.

“Nikola Kalinic has a slight injury and we preferred not to risk him. It’s not a mystery. We’ve got Babacar, who has an important opportunity this evening.”

Freitas was also asked about Gonzalo Rodriguez’s agent claiming the club was “not interested” in offering a new contract.

“We do not comment publicly on what agents say. These things are done in private.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies