Wednesday February 8 2017
Inter watch Roma-Fiorentina
By Football Italia staff

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio was present at the Stadio Olimpico for Roma-Fiorentina last night, increasing talk of potential transfer targets.

The Nerazzurri have been strongly linked with a summer move for highly-rated Roma defender Kostas Manolas, along with Chelsea and Arsenal.

It has also been widely suggested that the club are looking at Fiorentina winger Federico Bernardeschi, the 22-year-old ideal to fit in with their plan to make the squad more Italian.

Also on show was 19-year-old Federico Chiesa, who has reaped plaudits for a bright start to the campaign for the Viola. According to Tuttosport, Inter are watching the youngster closely with a view to acquiring a long-term replacement for Antonio Candreva.

Whilst Manolas helped his teammates to a clean sheet, the Fiorentina pair were unable to shine as their side were soundly beaten 4-0 by the Giallorossi

