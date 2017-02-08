Percassi: 'Gasperini incredible courage'

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta owner Antonio Percassi believes Coach Gian Piero Gasperini showed 'incredible courage' to have opted for youth this season.

After poor results at the beginning of the campaign the under-fire boss decided to field a team of youngsters, a choice which has led to a win against Napoli and an incredible rise up the table.

Since then, the club have secured big-money deals for Roberto Gagliardini who left for Inter and Mattia Caldara, who will join Juventus in 18 months.

"Gasperini had an incredible courage, he was a lion," the owner told Gazzetta dello Sport. "He won in Pescara and against Crotone but it was the match with Napoli when he turned the season around.

"On the eve of the Napoli game I met him at the training ground and I saw [Andrea] Conti, Caldara, Gagliardini and [Andrea] Petagna in the starting team.

"At the end of the session I asked: ‘Mister, but this is only a trial?’ He said, 'No, we will play well.’

"It was a terrible night, I did not sleep over it. On Sunday as the minutes passed we tested Napoli, then I looked at my son Luca and said, ‘Which match are we playing?’

"Gasperini is the right man in the right place. Here, he has upset the plans, changed history. He has revolutionised football life here, already projecting Atalanta’s future.

"Before him were a mix of physical and experienced players and our target was salvation, now the perspective has changed.

"[Genoa President Enrico] Preciosi suggested him to me in exchange for a dinner that I paid for: it was a good investment.

"I have read that there is interest in him, however – aside from a contract until 2018 with an option to extend – there is an extraordinary relationship between us and I do not see him away from here.

"In fact, I keep it tight. He has launched our youth and others will debut in the first team: you have seen [Alessandro] Bastoni, [Emmanuel] Latte and [Filippo] Melegoni? They are very strong."

Does it still make sense to talk about Atalanta staying up this year?

"With 42 points we should have it covered ... (laughs).

"This is our season. Now the fun begins. I never hear the word Europe mentioned but we are aware that we are having an unexpected campaign, it’s amazing. It’s thanks also to the triumvirate: my son Luca, [sporting director Giovanni] Sartori and Gasperini. Our winning team is untouchable.

"I can not ban the fans of dreaming of Europe, it is right that they do so. If we achieve something more than the salvation we'll be ready but I have to be realistic and keep our feet on the ground.

"I am an avid football fan, but my son, however, has the management of the club, he is the managing director and rightly has a main objective of keeping balanced books.

"However, it is tiring to play twice a week, Sassuolo have suffered this year because of the punishing schedule."

