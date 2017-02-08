Roma stadium talks continue

By Football Italia staff

Talks are continuing over Roma’s proposal for a new stadium, as they aim for a decision by March 3.

The original proposal by the Giallorossi was rejected, but they have been invited to resubmit the project with some suggested alterations.

Following yesterday’s meeting, a statement was released by Campidoglio, the centre of local government, confirming a “positive meeting”.

All of the parties involved are working to have a clear proposal ready to be approved or rejected by March 3.

However, the Green Party has confirmed that it will not support the project in its current iteration.

“We Greens want to express our opposition to the political point scoring of the Giunta Cinque Stelle on the question of the stadium,” the Federazione Romana dei Verdi, the Roman branch of Italy’s Green Party, said on their official website.

“We’re not opposed in principle to the construction of the new Roma stadium, because even the current location at Foro Italico is a source of problems and congestion.

“What we’ve always said is ‘yes to projects, no to overbuilding’. This project would have houses, shopping centres and offices along with the stadium.

“You’re talking about an entire shopping and housing development on the flood plain of the Tiber, a high geological risk.

“They want to build 700,000 cubic metres on an area which can take 100,000, and the stadium only occupies 14 per cent of the project.

“The promoters say that without the commercial side, constructing it in that area wouldn’t be profitable. Why have your own stadium then?

“We Greens have always stressed that the facility could be built elsewhere, for example in Capannelle with lower social, economic and environmental cost.

“But in a high-risk area like Tor di Valle, with the questions concerned - the few connections, the risk of flooding, the huge investments which would have to be made - it would come at the expense of the quality of life of the residents.

“The business centre is offside. We understand that if you live in Porta Metronia or maybe in Certaldo, you won’t hear much of what happens in Tor di Valle.

“But if Raggi’s faction want to build in Tor di Valle, they must ensure compliance with the rules and consider the impact of a new stadium on the residents of Torrino.”

