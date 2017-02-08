Juve eventually conquer Crotone

By Football Italia staff

Juventus found it tough going, but eventually broke Crotone down at the Stadio Scida with Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain.

The Bianconeri have opened up a seven-point lead at the top of the table by winning this Week 18 fixture, rescheduled from December 22 so they could face Milan in the Supercoppa Italiana in Doha.

It took a while to find a way through in Calabria, but Mandzukic and Higuain from tight angles got the better of Alex Cordaz.

Paulo Dybala was also denied by a goal-line clearance.

