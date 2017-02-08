Line-ups: Bologna-Milan

By Football Italia staff

Milan try to end the crisis with Carlos Bacca and Leonel Vangioni against a Bologna side fresh from losing 7-1.

It kicks off at the Stadio Dall’Ara at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

Both sides are struggling going into this rescheduled Week 18 game, which was moved from December 22 so Milan and Juventus could face off in the Supercoppa Italiana in Doha.

The Rossoneri were full of confidence after winning that trophy, but have been on a massive slide with four consecutive defeats in all competition.

If they lose this evening, it’ll be the first time they’ve lost four Serie A games on the bounce since April 1986.

Much of that has to do with an injury crisis ruling out Mattia De Sciglio, Davide Calabria, Giacomo Bonaventura and Riccardo Montolivo.

Ignazio Abate returns at right-back, while Vangioni is given his first start on the left after being allowed just two appearances this season for a total 19 minutes of football.

Vincenzo Montella had opted for Alessio Romagnoli and Juraj Kucka as full-backs at the weekend against Sampdoria rather than risk former River Plate man Vangioni.

Manuel Locatelli is back in midfield, as Jose Ernesto Sosa was sent off and is therefore suspended.

The biggest doubt was between Bacca and Gianluca Lapadula in attack, but the Colombian got the nod with Suso and Gerard Deulofeu.

Bologna aren’t exactly feeling at their best either after an historic 7-1 mauling by Napoli on Saturday – and to think that was their first home defeat since November.

There are two ex-Milan players leading the attack, namely Simone Verdi – who has now completely recovered from a serious injury that kept him out for four months – and Mattia Destro.

Impressive winger Ladislav Krejci completes the trident, but Antonio Mirante is injured in goal and Adam Masina suspended.

Milan are unbeaten at the Dall’Ara since a 2-0 result in March 2002, emerging with seven victories and three draws, including a 3-3 thriller in September 2013.

Bologna: Da Costa; Krafth, Gastaldello, Maietta, Mbaye; Nagy, Pulgar, Dzemaili; Verdi, Destro, Krejci

Bologna bench: To follow

Milan: Donnarumma; Abate, Paletta, Romagnoli, Vangioni; Kucka, Locatelli, Pasalic; Suso, Bacca, Deulofeu

Milan bench: Plizzari, Storari, Gomez, Zapata, Bertolacci, Honda, Mati Fernandez, Poli, Cutrone, Lapadula, Ocampos

