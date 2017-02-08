NEWS
Wednesday February 8 2017
Nicola: 'Crotone did all we could'
By Football Italia staff

Crotone Coach Davide Nicola felt they “resisted for as long as we could” in their 2-0 home defeat to Juventus.

The Calabrians focused solely on defence at the Stadio Scida in the rescheduled Serie A Week 18 fixture, but were eventually beaten by Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain.

“We’re certainly not just discovering that the Bianconeri are a great team today,” Nicola told Sky Sport Italia.

“We lacked something on the counter, but we played the game we needed to in the circumstances. We resisted for as long as we could and have to accept the result. We knew that we were facing Juventus.

“We’ll try to get points against Roma, but it’ll be tough, as the Giallorossi are almost as good as Juve. It’s not healthy to look at the fixture list right now.

“Safety is a dream and every team sees it that way.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies