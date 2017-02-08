Nicola: 'Crotone did all we could'

By Football Italia staff

Crotone Coach Davide Nicola felt they “resisted for as long as we could” in their 2-0 home defeat to Juventus.

The Calabrians focused solely on defence at the Stadio Scida in the rescheduled Serie A Week 18 fixture, but were eventually beaten by Mario Mandzukic and Gonzalo Higuain.

“We’re certainly not just discovering that the Bianconeri are a great team today,” Nicola told Sky Sport Italia.

“We lacked something on the counter, but we played the game we needed to in the circumstances. We resisted for as long as we could and have to accept the result. We knew that we were facing Juventus.

“We’ll try to get points against Roma, but it’ll be tough, as the Giallorossi are almost as good as Juve. It’s not healthy to look at the fixture list right now.

“Safety is a dream and every team sees it that way.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.