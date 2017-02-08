NEWS
Wednesday February 8 2017
Nine-man Milan conquer Bologna
By Football Italia staff

Mario Pasalic tapped in a Gerard Deulofeu assist as nine-man Milan incredibly won 1-0 at Bologna in an action-packed match.

It was a bizarre encounter at the Stadio Dall’Ara, as Gabriel Paletta received his third red card of the season after just 36 minutes.

Juraj Kucka followed for a second bookable offence, leaving the Rossoneri down to nine for the last half-hour.

With injuries piling up too, Deulofeu proved inspirational, as he ran to the by-line and rolled across for Pasalic to tap in at the 89th minute.

This result can be a turning point in Milan’s season, but it’s a disastrous defeat for Roberto Donadoni’s Bologna.

Click here for the full match report.

Or see how the whole evening unfolded on the Liveblog.

