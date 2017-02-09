Official: Hernanes joins Hebei Fortune

By Football Italia staff

Juventus have officially confirmed that Hernanes has joined Hebei Fortune for €8m plus €2m in bonuses.

The Brazilian had already bid goodbye to Italy this week, as he flew out to Marbella to join up with his new team.

Now the Bianconeri have officially confirmed his departure, as well as the financial terms of the transfer.

“Juventus Football Club announces an agreement with Hebei China Fortune Football Club for the outright transfer of the player Hernanes,” a statement reads.

“The amount of €8m will be paid in full within 15 days of the receipt of international clearance. The value of the transfer may increase by a maximum of €2m if certain conditions are met during the contractual period.

“This deal generates a positive economic effect of around €2.2m.”

