Il Tempo defends Sarri story

By Football Italia staff

Il Tempo journalist Alessandro Austini insists Napoli Coach Maurizio Sarri did meet with Juventus.

Austini wrote a story saying that there had been a meeting between the tactician and the Bianconeri, something which Sarri angrily denied in his Press conference today.

The Partenopei Coach is threatening legal action, but the journalist in question stands by his story.

“I take note of his denial at the Press conference, but I stand by absolutely everything I wrote,” Austini told Premium Sport.

“I want to stress that it wasn’t a disparaging article and I’m not trying to steal anything from anyone.

“I repeat, there was a meeting between Sarri and Juventus, but as I wrote it’s very difficult for the Tuscan Coach to actually sit on the Bianconeri bench.

“It was just an exploratory meeting, simply to understand Sarri’s intentions because [Max] Allegri is very tempted by the Premier League and could leave the club next year.”

