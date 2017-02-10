NEWS
Friday February 10 2017
Inzaghi earns Lazio renewal?
By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi will reportedly stay on as Lazio boss next season, even if he fails to guide the Biancocelesti to Europe.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inzaghi has sufficiently impressed Lazio President Claudio Lotito for an extension.

The terms of the former striker’s current deal stipulate that it will automatically renew if the Aquile qualify for at least the Europa League this term.

However, he has exceeded all expectations in 2016-17, leading the team to fourth in Serie A and the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies