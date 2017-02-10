Inzaghi earns Lazio renewal?

By Football Italia staff

Simone Inzaghi will reportedly stay on as Lazio boss next season, even if he fails to guide the Biancocelesti to Europe.

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Inzaghi has sufficiently impressed Lazio President Claudio Lotito for an extension.

The terms of the former striker’s current deal stipulate that it will automatically renew if the Aquile qualify for at least the Europa League this term.

However, he has exceeded all expectations in 2016-17, leading the team to fourth in Serie A and the Coppa Italia semi-finals.

