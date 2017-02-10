'Pjanic broke Brozovic toe'

By Football Italia staff

Marcelo Brozovic’s fractured toe was caused by Juventus midfielder Miralem Pjanic, insisted the Inter star’s agent.

The Croatia international will be out of action for several weeks after X-Rays showed a fracture to the fourth toe on his right foot following the 1-0 defeat to Juventus.

“I spoke to Marcelo and he told me that he got injured because Pjanic twice stamped on his foot,” agent Miroslav Bicanic told sportske.jutarnji.hr.

“He did it once in the first half, then again in the second half. That was the cause of the fracture.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.