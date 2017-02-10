Napoli push past Genoa

Piotr Zielinski and Emanuele Giaccherini eventually managed to batter down the Genoa defence as Napoli secured a 2-0 victory.

Dries Mertens was inspirational with a mazy run and assist on a silver platter at the Stadio San Paolo.

It’s a good way for the Partenopei to warm up for the Champions League trip to Real Madrid next week and temporarily puts them in second place awaiting Roma’s result.

Ivan Juric’s Grifone were unlucky, losing Santiago Gentiletti and Miguel Veloso to injury in the first half.

This was Coach Maurizio Sarri’s 100th Serie A game and the 900th top flight victory for Napoli. The last time Genoa won at the Stadio San Paolo was 1-0 in February 2009, followed by six defeats and a 1-1 draw.

