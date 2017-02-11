Dybala shops new sponsorship deal

By Football Italia staff

Juventus striker Paulo Dybala has been dyeing his boots black ahead of a lucrative change of sponsor.

The Argentine had a contract with Nike that expired on February 1, so he played against Crotone on Wednesday with the same old Mercurial boots, but they were dyed black to cover up the logo.

According to La Gazzetta dello Sport, Dybala is considering his next move and it might be away from the powerhouses Nike, Adidas and Puma.

He’d prefer to be the leading figurehead of an advertising campaign rather than just one of many, so he’s leaning towards relatively new brand Under Armour.

The American company just started investing in the European market and signed a £10m sponsorship deal with Tottenham Hotspur.

Among their current star names are American Football legend Tom Brady, Wimbledon winner Andy Murray and basketball hero Steph Curry.

