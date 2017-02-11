Bernardeschi: 'People just criticise'

By Football Italia staff

Federico Bernardeschi hit out at Fiorentina “critics who always had targets aimed on me” ahead of tonight’s match with Udinese.

It kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

This is the Viola’s first game since Tuesday’s 4-0 thrashing by Roma at the Stadio Olimpico.

“It’s not an issue of turning a corner. We went to Roma and simply came up against a team that was stronger than we were,” he told Mediaset Premium.

“That doesn’t mean that Fiorentina are hopeless. We know what Fiorentina’s objectives are and will work to the end to achieve them.

“It has been a difficult week and nobody comforted us, we just had to deal with criticism. We are here to prove who we are and what we can do.

“I’ve always had targets aimed on me, but also many people who believe in me. I cling to them and my work to achieve the objectives in my mind.”

