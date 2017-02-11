Freitas: 'Viola fans dissatisfied'

By Football Italia staff

Fiorentina director of sport Carlos Freitas concedes fans were “dissatisfied” with the 4-0 defeat to Roma and won’t be drawn on Paulo Sousa.

The Serie A match with Udinese kicks off at 19.45 GMT, follow the build-up and action on the Liveblog.

“Criticism comes from the expectations the fans have with regards to this club. Every game represents a great deal for the city and it’s only natural that everyone was dissatisfied with the defeat to Roma.

“Gonzalo Rodriguez is a member of our squad. He did not accept the contract renewal offer, but we have a daily rapport and there will be the opportunity to clarify the situation.”

There were suggestions Sousa has already decided to walk away at the end of the season, unless he’s sacked before then.

“It’s just you who interpret Sousa’s words as those of a Coach already on the way out. We have a clause in the contract and it’s a situation that has to be agreed in unison.”

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.