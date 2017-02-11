Beijing Guoan call Paloschi again

By Football Italia staff

Despite turning them down, Atalanta striker Alberto Paloschi remains a target for Chinese club Beijing Guoan.

The 27-year-old forward was already approached during the January transfer window and rejected the opportunity to play in the Chinese Super League.

He is barely getting any playing time in Bergamo this season after a disappointing spell at Swansea City.

The former Milan and Chievo man remains a prime target for Beijing Guoan, according to Tuttomercatoweb, and the offers will keep on coming.

The Chinese transfer deadline is not until February 28 and the club is convinced it can talk him round.

This season Paloschi only has eight Serie A appearances and one in the Coppa Italia.

Another alternative would be Bologna centre-forward Mattia Destro.

