Sousa: 'Udinese were difficult'

By Football Italia staff

Paulo Sousa praised Khouma Babacar, discussed the tactical difficulties of facing Udinese and prepared Fiorentina for Borussia Monchengladbach.

Borja Valero, Babacar and a Federico Bernardeschi penalty proved decisive to sweep Udinese aside 3-0 this evening.

“It was a difficult game for us, as Udinese are strong down the flanks, good on set plays, have power and also height – a lot of height! – so we needed to be really focused at the back,” Sousa told Sky Sport Italia.

“Babacar has been improving for a long time. He’s fired up, increasingly ‘present’ during the game throughout and doesn’t get distracted.

“If a Coach has competition for every role, with different characteristics and qualities, of course it improves the squad overall both in training and during a match. It gives you more options to choose from in 90 minutes and over the course of a season.

“After a heavy defeat to Roma and playing on home turf, there was the risk of being too hasty, of trying to rush things and leaving ourselves open to the counter-attack.

“I was therefore pleased that the team showed patience to keep the ball and choose the right passes. Our defence has to press whoever is on the ball and that was not easy today, as Udinese went for quick vertical passes, so we had to anticipate their movements.”

On Thursday evening the Tuscans face German side Borussia Monchengladbach in the Europa League.

“Since arriving here at Fiorentina, I have tried to urge the team to be positive, attacking, to create more chances and score more goals than the opponent.

“Borussia Monchengladbach are on a Champions League level and it’ll be very tough, but we have to always target victory and success.”

