Donadoni: 'Desire not missing'

By Football Italia staff

Roberto Donadoni does not believe Bologna are lacking desire despite a disastrous last couple of matches.

The Rossoblu first suffered a 7-1 home humiliation by Napoli, then failed to break down nine-man Milan before losing to Mario Pasalic's late goal.

Although they remain comfortably in midtable, the former Italy Coach is now calling for his players to show a reaction in today's trip to Sampdoria.

"We go again with the right enthusiasm," Donadoni told reporters. "We knew before that balance is a key component and we are looking to put the two negative results behind us.

"It's not correct to think everyone except us is angry, that's absurd. It's harsh to say anyone isn't committed. There were a lot of mistakes but the desire wasn't missing.

"I'd say it's a particular moment, only those who have character, strength, courage and desire will get out of it.

"We need to have a great spirit of working together."

