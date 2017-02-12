Ausilio: 'No Inter alibis'

By Football Italia staff

Inter director Piero Ausilio shrugged off Nicola Rizzoli’s explanation and warned there are “no alibis” against Empoli today.

It kicks off at 14.00 GMT, follow the action from all today’s Serie A games on the Liveblog.

The fallout from the Derby d’Italia defeat to Juventus is continuing, from Mauro Icardi and Ivan Perisic bans to the comments from referee Rizzoli.

“We didn’t pay much attention to Rizzoli’s comments,” the director of sport told Mediaset Premium.

“Eder, Geoffrey Kondogbia and Rodrigo Palacio would be first choices in any team and therefore the absences today must not be used as an alibi.

“Gabigol is at our disposal, he could well feature later today and the Coach makes his choices. He is young and could be of use during the game.

“Jeison Murillo did very well in Turin in a difficult match and the decision to put him marking Mario Mandzukic was convincing. Today we might be missing something in attack, but there should be different movements to make up for that.

“I looked at the fixture list and in my view we need to win 15 for the Champions League, not 13.”

