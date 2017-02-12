'Pescara are reflecting'

By Football Italia staff

Pescara sporting director Luca Leone says the club need to reflect after their latest Serie A capitulation.

The Delfini, bottom of the Serie A table with only nine points all season, conceded three times in the opening 20 minutes of their visit to Torino. They eventually went 5-0 down before three late second half goals saw them give some sort of respectability to the scoreline.

Coach Massimo Oddo did not appear at his pre-match Press conference and was again absent from his post-game media obligations, meaning Leone filled in.

Speaking to reporters, the official said the media silence is in protest at President Daniele Sebastiani having his car set on fire by angry supporters during the week.

"The Press silence is due to what happened to the President," Leone claimed. "Today we are all angry.

"You can lose games but not in this way. We are reflecting."

Leone was asked whether Pescara are reflecting on Oddo's future.

"We are reflecting on what our responsibilities are. Today the match was finished after 20 minutes.

"That is not the way to approach a match."

