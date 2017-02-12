Oddo considering resigning - report

By Football Italia staff

It is reported that Massimo Oddo is this evening considering resigning as Pescara Coach.

The Delfini are all but certain to be relegated back to Serie B at the end of the season, having earned just nine points this campaign.

Following defeat by Torino this afternoon, they have now conceded 11 goals in their last two matches and have lost 15 of their last 17 League games.

Although club President Daniele Sebastiani has consistently backed the former Milan defender to continue leading the team until the end of the season, it is understood the 40-year-old may leave of his own accord.

Journalist Alfredo Pedulla claims on his website that Oddo, a Pescara fan above all else, is distraught by his team's consistently inept performances and is no longer certain he can revive the Delfini's fortunes.

Should Oddo depart, Pedulla names Gigi De Canio as his possible replacement in the Stadio Adriatico dugout

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.