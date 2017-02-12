Line-ups: Cagliari-Juventus

By Football Italia staff

Juventus make changes to their all-star line-up for the trip to free-scoring Cagliari, starting Claudio Marchisio instead of Miralem Pjanic.

It kicks off at the Stadio Sant'Elia at 19.45 GMT.

The Bianconeri went into this weekend seven points clear at the top of the Serie A table and eager to make it five wins on the bounce.

Max Allegri’s men had been nigh-on unstoppable since switching to a 4-2-3-1 system that used all their star names simultaneously.

It’s a big occasion for Allegri, his 100th Serie A game on the Juventus bench.

There have to be some adjustments this evening, as Andrea Barzagli is injured, but Stephan Lichtsteiner and Alex Sandro take the full-back roles.

Marchisio joins Sami Khedira in midfield, resting Pjanic, while Juan Cuadrado, Paulo Dybala and Mario Mandzukic support Gonzalo Higuain.

Cagliari have the worst defensive record in the division, having leaked 48 goals in just 23 games.

However, the Sardinians are also prolific on home turf with 25 scored in 11 matches, including a 2-2 draw with Roma.

Joao Pedro and Luca Ceppitelli sit out bans with Federico Melchiorri and Paolo Farago injured.

There are several ex-Juve players in Massimo Rastelli’s squad, including Marco Borriello, Mauricio Isla and Simone Padoin.

This is also a homecoming for Allegri, who got his first big break as the Coach of Cagliari.

Cagliari haven’t beaten Juventus since a 2-0 result here in November 2009, followed by three 1-1 draws and 10 defeats, home and away in all competition.

Cagliari: Rafael; Pisacane, Capuano, Bruno Alves, Murru; Isla, Dessena, Di Gennaro, Barella; Borriello, Sau

Cagliari bench: Colombo, Crosta, Gabriel, Miangue, Salamon, Deiola, Ionita, Padoin, Tachtsidis, Ibarbo

Juventus: Buffon; Lichtsteiner, Bonucci, Chiellini, Alex Sandro; Marchisio, Khedira; Cuadrado, Dybala, Mandzukic; Higuain

Juventus bench: Neto, Audero, Dani Alves, Benatia, Rugani, Asamoah, Pjanic, Lemina, Sturaro, Rincon, Pjaca

