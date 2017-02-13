Iturbe shows Toro fury

By Football Italia staff

Torino striker Juan Iturbe reportedly reacted angrily to not being brought on as a substitute at the weekend.

The Granata romped to a 5-0 lead against bottom side Pescara on Sunday, only to let the visitors pull three goals back in the final 15 minutes.

Reports in the Italian Press suggest that Coach Sinisa Mihajlovic sent both Iturbe and Lucas Boye out to warm up, only to favour the latter when he was sent on to replace Adem Ljajic in the 80th minute with the scoreline then at 5-2.

Iturbe then is said to have kicked a water bottle in anger at the choice, but when questioned after the game, Mihajlovic replied that he had not seen the incident.

After arriving in January, the attacker has made just five substitute appearances for his new side, playing just 108 minutes of football.

The Argentine showed early promise in his career, his performances at Hellas Verona prompting Roma to capture his signature in 2013-14.

Limited starts with the Giallorossi then led to a disastrous loan spell with Bournemouth in 2015-16, Iturbe making just two substitute appearances for the Cherries.

