Barca enter Caceres race?

By Football Italia staff

Aleix Vidal’s season-ending injury has reportedly prompted Barcelona to make contact with former Juventus defender Martin Caceres.

Caceres appeared set to join Southampton, having been in talks with the Premier League club since the collapse of his proposed to move to Milan at the start of February.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims Caceres is now being pursued by Barca, who are looking at free agents to replace Vidal, the right-back having dislocated his ankle at the weekend.

The Uruguayan spent the 2008-09 campaign at Camp Nou, making 23 appearances as the Catalans won a treble.

