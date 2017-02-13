NEWS
Monday February 13 2017
Barca enter Caceres race?
By Football Italia staff

Aleix Vidal’s season-ending injury has reportedly prompted Barcelona to make contact with former Juventus defender Martin Caceres.

Caceres appeared set to join Southampton, having been in talks with the Premier League club since the collapse of his proposed to move to Milan at the start of February.

However, Tuttomercatoweb claims Caceres is now being pursued by Barca, who are looking at free agents to replace Vidal, the right-back having dislocated his ankle at the weekend.

The Uruguayan spent the 2008-09 campaign at Camp Nou, making 23 appearances as the Catalans won a treble.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.

FOOTBALL ITALIA LATEST NEWS
FOOTBALL ITALIA RELATED NEWS

TODAY'S FRONT PAGES

CLUB BY CLUB NEWS
Football Espana Coming Soon!

 

All material on this website is © Tiro Media Ltd 2017. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of content is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent. This site is not responsible for the content of external websites | Images courtesy of Action Images / Reuters | Contact us | RSS | Mobile | Developed by Psyberion.
Privacy Policy | Read About How We Use Cookies