Beijing drop Paloschi hint

By Football Italia staff

Atalanta’s Alberto Paloschi appears ever closer to Beijing Guoan as the Chinese club confirm “we’ll sign an attacker before the end of the month”.

The admission was made by Beijng boss Jose Gonzalez, amidst speculation in the Italian Press that the side have targeted Paloschi.

The 27-year-old [pictured, right] has endured a disappointing return to Serie A with Atalanta this season, failing to score in nine appearances.

Beijing, whose transfer window does not shut until February 28, had also been linked with Bologna’s Mattia Destro, Juventus’ Mario Mandzukic and Benfica’s Jonas.

Keep up to date with the latest news and action from Spain's Primera Division with Football Espana - from the team behind Football Italia.